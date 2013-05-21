FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona's Corbin improves to 7-0 with win over Colorado
May 21, 2013

Arizona's Corbin improves to 7-0 with win over Colorado

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arizona’s Patrick Corbin delivered a dominant nine innings to lead the Diamondbacks to a 5-1 win over Colorado and improve his unbeaten start to 7-0 on Monday.

The 23-year-old struck out 10 and allowed just three hits during his complete game, while Didi Gregorius went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to help keep Arizona top of the National League West.

Corbin is now one of five undefeated starting pitchers in baseball with a minimum of eight starts.

Boston’s Jon Lester was also undefeated coming into Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox but saw his run end after the Red Sox went down 6-4.

Adam Dunn blasted his 11th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the first inning, and Lester surrendered all six White Sox runs in six innings.

The Boston left-hander fell to 6-1.

In New York, Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto returned from a strained upper-back muscle to take the mound for the first time since April 13.

Cueto allowed three runs in five innings against the Mets, striking out eight as the Reds won 4-3.

Jay Bruce homered in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie and finished with two RBIs.

Both the division-leading New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians prevailed in 10 innings Monday.

Yan Gomes hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the 10th to give the Indians a 10-8 triumph over the Seattle Mariners.

It was the second home run of the day for Gomes. Cleveland (26-17), top of the AL Central, scored a run in the ninth to tie it at 7-7 and then fell behind in the top of the 10th where Justin Smoak homered for the Mariners.

The Yankees (28-16) beat Baltimore 6-4 after forcing extra innings with a Travis Hafner tying homer in the ninth, then scoring twice in the 10th. It was the sixth straight loss for the Orioles.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
