Trout hits for the cycle as Angels thump Mariners

(Reuters) - Mike Trout became the youngest player in the American League ever to hit for the cycle in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-0 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The reigning AL rookie of the year singled in the third inning, tripled in the fourth, doubled in the sixth before completing the feat with a home run in the eighth.

The 21-year-old finished with five RBIs while starter Jerome Williams pitched eight scoreless innings to get the win.

Alex Rodriguez previously held the record when he hit for the cycle in 1997.

In other Major League action, Dan Straily tossed seven scoreless innings to get the better of Texas ace Yu Darvish as the Oakland Athletics took a 1-0 victory over the Rangers.

The 24-year-old Straily allowed just two hits and struck out five before handing the ball to his bullpen, which shut down the American League-leading Rangers (29-17) in the final innings.

Darvish surrendered a solo home run to Yoenis Cespedes in the third inning that stood as the only run of the game.

The Japanese hurler worked six innings and suffered his first defeat since April 12, falling to 7-2 on the season.

In Cleveland, Detroit’s Max Scherzer retired 22 straight batters following the first inning to stay undefeated and lift the Tigers past the Indians 5-1.

Scherzer allowed a run in the first but was dominant thereafter, striking out seven batters in eight innings to run his perfect record to 6-0.

Reigning American League MVP Miguel Cabrera hit his 12th home run of the season and Detroit snapped division-leading Cleveland’s (26-18) five-game win streak.