Dodgers find spark to whip Brewers, rookie Ryu wins

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly looks on against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, April 23, 2013.REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - If Don Mattingly’s comments and lineup change were aimed at shaking up his struggling Los Angeles team, he certainly got his wish as the Dodgers hammered Milwaukee 9-2 on Wednesday.

With the Dodgers bottom of the National League West despite having one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball, Mattingly questioned his team’s toughness and benched outfielder Andre Ethier.

“It’s not all grit and no talent that gets there, and it’s not all talent and no grit. It’s a mixture of both,” Mattingly told reporters, saying he wanted a team “that is going to compete the whole day.”

With rookie Scott Van Slyke playing in place of Ethier, Los Angeles grabbed a 7-0 lead by the third inning and never looked back. Van Slyke finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

South Korean rookie Ryu Hyun-jin pitched into the eighth inning, giving up two runs on the way to his fifth win.

In Miami, pitcher Cliff Lee turned in a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-0 victory over the Marlins.

Lee (5-2) struck out five batters and cruised to his first shutout since September 2011.

Delmon Young hit a home run in the fourth inning.

In Chicago, Boston pitcher Clay Buchholz ran his undefeated record to 7-0 as the Red Sox beat the White Sox 6-2.

Buchholz surrendered five hits and has an ERA of 1.73 and owns one of the best starts in baseball.

David Ortiz hit a two-run single in the first inning to spark the Red Sox, who avoided a three-game sweep.

In Toronto, Jose Bautista carried the Blue Jays with a perfect day at the plate for a dramatic 4-3 victory in 10 innings against Tampa Bay.

Bautista went 4-for-4 and drove in all of Toronto’s runs, including a tying home run in the ninth that forced extra innings and the game-winning RBI single in the 10th.

The slugger also smacked a homer in the fourth and had a run-scoring single in the first.