Darvish strikes out 14 but Rangers lose

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish (C) hands the ball to manager Ron Washington as he exits the game after giving up a two-run home run by the Arizona Diamondbacks' Didi Gregorius during the eighth inning of their MLB game in Phoenix, Arizona, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

(Reuters) - Texas ace Yu Darvish struck out 14 batters but it was not enough to give the Japanese pitcher his eighth win of the season as the Rangers lost 5-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

With Texas leading 4-2 in the eighth inning, Didi Gregorius hit a game-tying two run home run to chase Darvish from the mound, before Cliff Pennington added the winning single for Arizona in the ninth.

Both Darvish and Arizona starter Trevor Cahill took no-decisions. Cahill allowed four runs over eight innings.

Arizona also beat Texas 5-3 in the opener of a doubleheader between the teams. The American League West-leading Rangers (32-20) have lost three straight games.

On a day of interleague, intrastate rivalry games, the New York Mets beat the Yankees with late runs in a 2-1 triumph at Citi Field.

After Jayson Nix gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead with a single in the sixth inning, David Wright tied it for the home team on a seventh-inning solo home run. Daniel Murphy delivered a RBI single in the eighth to give the Mets victory.

Yankees starter Phil Hughes and Mets’ Jonathon Niese each allowed one run in seven innings and took no-decisions.

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers rallied from a 6-1 deficit to overcome the Angels 8-7 and snap the visitors’ eight-game win streak.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 6-6, and broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the seventh with Jerry Hairston Jr.’s RBI single.

Adrian Gonzalez finished 4-for-4 at the plate and scored four runs for the Dodgers. Albert Pujols had three hits for the Angels.

In Chicago, Jeff Samardzija dominated the White Sox with a complete-game two-hitter in the Cubs’ 7-0 shutout.

Samardzija struck out eight batters and recorded the Cubs’ first complete-game shutout since Randy Wells did it in August 2011.

Julio Borbon homered and Alfonso Soriano added three hits for the Cubs.