Dickerson homer lifts Orioles over Tigers

(Reuters) - Chris Dickerson belted a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to help the Baltimore Orioles steal a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Miguel Cabrera and Avisail Garcia had homered for the Tigers while unbeaten Max Scherzer pitched an impressive eight innings to give the visitors a 5-3 lead heading into the ninth.

However, closer Jose Valverde gave up a home run to Nick Markakis and another pair of singles before Dickerson’s blast moved the Orioles to 31-24 and dropped Detroit to 29-24.

Elsewhere, CC Sabathia returned to the winner’s circle, pitching into the eighth inning to help the New York Yankees snap a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over their arch rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Sabathia struck out 10 batters, allowing just three hits, as the Yankees bounced back from a pummelling in the Subway Series against the Mets to improve to 31-23, a game behind the Red Sox (33-23).

Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto was even more precise, allowing just one hit over eight innings to help the Reds to a 6-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Jay Bruce and Brandon Phillips claimed home runs to spoil the 1,000th game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, moving the Reds into a tie with the Pirates at 34-21.

Oakland starter Bartolo Colon pitched a nine-inning shutout to help the Athletics (32-24) to a 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox (24-28).

Ace pitcher Stephen Strasburg left with a strained oblique early on but the Washington Nationals still prevailed 3-2 over the Atlanta Braves.

Denard Span knocked out a pair of triples and scored twice to help the Nats to 28-27, closing the gap on the division leading Braves (32-22).

Tampa Bay’s unbeaten Matt Moore (8-0) only pitched an inning as three rain delays in the first two innings stalled the Rays’ 9-2 win over the Cleveland Indians until 2:53 a.m. local time.

Matt Joyce and James Loney hit home runs in a five-run third and the latter added another in the eighth to help the Rays to 30-24, leaving Cleveland at 29-25.

Toronto (23-32) and San Diego (25-29) needed 17 innings to be separated with the Padres finally prevailing 4-3 when Jesus Guzman drove in Jedd Gyorko with two outs in the marathon match.

Fresh off sweeping the Yankees the New York Mets (22-30) were upset 5-1 by the Miami Marlins (14-41).