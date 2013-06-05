Red Sox rout Rangers, Tigers hand Moore first loss

(Reuters) - Boston’s offense exploded for their highest scoring day of the season, the Red Sox pounding the Texas Rangers 17-5 on Tuesday.

The Red Sox (36-23) scored eight runs in the first two innings to chase Texas starter Justin Grimm from the mound, and smashed four home runs and 19 hits to win their third consecutive game.

Mike Carp had three hits and three RBIs while David Ortiz also finished with three RBIs for the American League East leading Red Sox.

AL Central leaders Detroit handed Tampa Bay starter Matt Moore his first loss of the season, the Tigers routing the visiting Rays 10-1.

Moore got into trouble early and failed to make it out of the third inning. He was charged with six runs and gave up six walks. The loss dropped him to 8-1.

“Somewhere in the second inning I lost my feel for my release point,” Moore told reporters. “Six walks. You can’t defend the walks, they’re inexcusable.”

Anibal Sanchez cruised to his sixth win for the Tigers by striking out nine and allowing just one run in seven innings.

Detroit’s Prince Fielder went 3-for-4 with four RBIs while Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 to take his league-leading batting average to .370.

In Philadelphia, John Mayberry Jr. delivered a walk-off grand slam to give the Phillies a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins in 11 innings.

Mayberry also had a homer in the bottom of the 10th to tie the game at 3-3 after the Marlins had scored in the top of the inning to take the lead.

Michael Stutes pitched a scoreless 11th for the Phillies to record the win.