Mets rout Nationals after Strasburg suffers setback

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals suffered a double blow on Wednesday when they were routed 10-1 by the New York Mets just hours after placing ace pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the disabled list.

The 24-year-old’s Major League Baseball career has been blighted by injury and a strained back muscle will force the frustrated Strasburg to miss more time on the mound.

Strasburg underwent ‘Tommy John’ elbow surgery in 2010, wiping out him out for much of 2011. He enjoyed a 15-6 season, with a 3.16 ERA, last year but was shut down before the playoffs as a health precaution by the team.

He is 3-5 with a 2.54 ERA this year.

In Seattle, the Chicago White Sox scored all of their runs after the 13th inning to register a thrilling 7-5 triumph over the Mariners in a game that lasted 16 innings.

Both teams were held scoreless through 13 frames until Chicago erupted for five runs in the top of the 14th to move well in front.

Seattle, however, responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, thanks largely to Kyle Seager’s grand slam.

The White Sox finally moved ahead for good in the 16th, where Alejandro De Aza hit a go-ahead single to help the team snap an eight-game losing streak.

In Atlanta, Julio Teheran took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but settled for a shutout in the Braves’ 5-0 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 22-year-old Teheran struck out 11 batters and surrendered just one hit in eight innings as the National League East-leading Braves (37-22) won their fifth straight.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Inge got the lone hit for the Pirates in the eighth and Teheran did not return for the ninth.

In Cincinnati, Carlos Gonzalez slugged three home runs, Troy Tulowitzki added two and went 5-for-5 as the Colorado Rockies blasted the Reds 12-4.

Gonzalez homered in the first, fourth and eighth innings to give him 17 for the season, and finished with six RBIs.

Tulowitzki did his damage throughout the game during a perfect day at the plate that included three RBIs, vaulting him into the NL batting lead with an average of .349.