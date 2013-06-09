Marlins and Blue Jays prevail on marathon Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays' J.P Arencibia (R) is out on the force out at third base as Texas Rangers' Leury Garcia makes the play in the thirteenth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - Miami Marlins needed 20 innings to best the New York Mets 2-1 while the Toronto Blue Jays prevailed over the Rangers 4-3 in 18 in Major League Baseball’s two marathon games on Saturday.

The struggling Marlins, playing their longest game, had some rare success when Adeiny Hechavarria’s RBI single in the top of the 20th brought home Placido Polanco, the first run since the fourth inning.

The game lasted six hours and 25 minutes and ended a three-game losing streak for the Marlins (17-44) while the Mets (23-34) have now lost five of their last six games.

The Blue Jays got home from a Rajai Davis walk-off single in the 18th inning after five hours and 28 minutes to push Toronto to 27-34 and drop Texas to 36-25.

The Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals also joined the extra innings theme with the Twins needing 11 innings to win 4-3 over the Nats.

Toronto Blue Jays' Emilio Bonifacio (R) celebrates with his teammate Rajai Davis after he drove in Bonafacio with a single to beat the Texas Rangers in the eighteenth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Ryan Doumit singled up the middle in the 11th to score Chris Herrmann and get the Twins to 27-31 and drop Washington to 29-31.

Elsewhere, New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte claimed his 250th career win as the Yankees bested Seattle 3-1.

Pettitte struck out six and allowed just one run and three hits to become the 47th pitcher in major league history to reach the milestone.

The Detroit Tigers prolonged the recent misery of the Cleveland Indians, sending them to a sixth straight defeat with a 6-4 result.

Prince Fielder’s three-run double was clutch as the Tigers (34-26) increased their division lead over Cleveland (30-31) to four and half games.

Jay Bruce and Devin Mesoraco homered and Mat Latos (6-0) pitched strongly to remain unbeaten as the Cincinnati Reds (37-25) beat St. Louis (40-22) 4-2 to close within three games of the division leaders.