A's beat Yankees in 18-inning game

(Reuters) - The Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in a marathon game that went 18 innings on Thursday.

A’s rookie Nate Freiman hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded off Yankees closer Mariano Rivera to decide the game.

It was Oakland’s 11th consecutive win at home this season and completed a 3-0 sweep against the Yankees, who grabbed an early lead when second baseman Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

Both teams used six relievers in a game that took more than five and a half hours to finish.

Rivera, baseball’s all-time saves leader, broke Freiman’s bat on the play but the Oakland player still got enough on it to bring home the winning single.

“I’ve used that bat for quite a while. If it’s going to break, that’s a pretty good way for it to go,” said Freiman.

Oakland Athletics' Nate Freiman swings for the game-winning single during the 18th inning of their MLB American League game against the New York Yankees at O.co Coliseum in Oakland June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

In another game that went to extra innings, the Chicago Cubs needed 14 to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 with pinch hitter Julio Borbon delivering a walk-off single with two outs.

Borbon delivered the single after Starlin Castro had led off with a single and stole second before moving to third on a groundout.

“I was ready from the ninth inning on,” said Borbon. “It was my first walk-off, so it was definitely worth the wait.”

Ryan Zimmerman homered and drove in three runs as the Washington Nationals posted a 5-4 win over Colorado. Rockies left fielder Carlos Gonzalez, center ielder Dexter Fowler and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki all left the game with injuries.

Zimmerman hit a two-run homer in the third then added an RBI double in the eighth.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated Texas 3-1, handing the Rangers a third successive loss at home. Texas pitcher Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings of a no decision.