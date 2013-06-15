Bumgarner strikes out 10 as Giants down Braves

(Reuters) - San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner pitched seven shutout innings on Friday as the Giants thrashed the Atlanta Braves 6-0.

Bumgarner struck out 10, with one walk, and had a no-hitter going until the sixth inning when Chris Johnson broke it up with a single.

Gregor Blanco blasted a home run and drove in two runs against his former team while catcher Buster Posey had three doubles.

Despite a fourth successive loss, the Braves stay top of the National League East while the Giants are still second behind Arizona in the NL West.

In Baltimore, Chris Tillman pitched six scoreless innings as the Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League East.

Chris Davis hit his 22nd homer, the most by anyone in Major League Baseball this season, while Manny Machado had three hits to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games.

The Miami Marlins, who have the worst record in MLB this season, posted a 5-4 win over the St Louis Cardinals, who have the best overall record.

Rookie Jose Fernandez had a career-high 10 strikeouts as the Marlins held on after their 5-2 lead was trimmed to a single run by the eighth inning.