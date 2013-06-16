Angels send Yankees to fifth straight loss

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar (R) takes a seat as the throw from the catcher takes him away from second base with New York Yankees' Jayson Nix (L) stealing in the third inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - Erick Aybar homered and drove in two runs and Albert Pujols had a pair of run-scoring singles to help power the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees and extend their winning streak to three games on Saturday.

Howie Kendrick contributed three hits and an RBI to the Angels effort while Brett Gardner had an RBI triple for the Yankees, who had only five hits.

While the Angels bats were booming it was another power outage at the plate for the Yankees, who have scored only 12 runs during a five-game losing skid.

Angels starter Tommy Hanson (4-2) picked up the win, striking out a season-high eight while yielding two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Yankees starter David Phelps (4-4) took the loss after giving up four runs and nine hits in six innings of work.

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Mark Trumbo (L) tags out New York Yankees' Brett Gardner (11) on a ground ball in the first inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

In Atlanta, B.J. Upton slammed a pair of home runs and Freddie Freeman cracked the winning single to cap a ninth inning rally as the Braves edged the San Francisco Giants 6-5.

After Giants closer Sergio Romo issued a bases-loaded walk to Justin Upton to tie the game, Freeman lined a single into the gap to snap the Braves four-game winless streak.

Craig Kimbrel (2-1) pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to keep Atlanta within one and picked up the win.

“You always want to come through in a situation like that,” said Freeman. “I don’t look for anything, I just put my foot down and swing and hope for the best.”

B.J. Upton collected both his homers, a solo blast in the second and two-run shot in the sixth, off Giants starter Chad Gaudin.