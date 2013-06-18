Scherzer improves to 10-0 as Tigers maul Orioles

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan June 17, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Max Scherzer maintained his perfect start to the season by securing a 10th straight victory in pitching the Detroit Tigers to a 5-1 triumph against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Scherzer blew through the Orioles line-up with 10 strikeouts, allowing one run in six innings, as he drew level with St Louis pitcher Adam Wainright (10-3) on 10 wins for the campaign.

He is, however, the first starter to open a season 10-0 since Roger Clemens completed the feat for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1997. Clemens added one more victory to that tally before losing his first decision of the season against Seattle.

“You have to savor this a little bit because of the history of this organization,” Scherzer told reporters.

“It’s special to be 10-0 but at the end of the day, I don’t measure my success on being 10-0. I measure my success on everything else I do on the mound.”

Baltimore slugger Chris Davis blasted his Major League-leading 24th home run against Scherzer in the second inning, but that was the only blemish on the pitcher’s report card.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan June 17, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Detroit’s reigning American League MVP Miguel Cabrera struck a two-run homer of his own, his 19th of the season, and finished 3-for-4 to push his league-leading batting average to .358.

In Arizona, Patrick Corbin’s quest to join the 10-win club fell just short as the Diamondbacks lost to the Miami Marlins 3-2.

Baltimore Orioles Chris Davis rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Detroit Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The 23-year-old Corbin (9-0) had to settle for a no-decision after allowing two runs in eight innings and leaving with the contest tied 2-2.

He watched helplessly as Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton pounded a game-winning home run in the ninth against losing reliever Heath Bell. It was Stanton’s second homer of the night.

In Texas, Nelson Cruz launched a pair of home runs to help the Rangers beat Oakland 8-7 and gain ground in the AL West.

The first-place Athletics led 6-3 in the fourth inning, where Cruz hit a solo blast, before adding a two-run shot in the fifth that put the home team ahead.

Cruz, who now has 18 homers on the year, finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and the Rangers (39-31) pulled within two games of the A’s (42-30).