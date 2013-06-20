Davis power surge continues, homers twice in win over Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan June 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Chris Davis continued his power surge by blasting a pair of home runs as the Baltimore Orioles bashed Detroit 13-3 on Wednesday.

Davis launched a two-run blast in the fourth inning and another in the ninth to give him 26 homers on the season, the most in Major League Baseball.

He finished with five RBIs as Baltimore punished the Tigers’ pitching and also got three runs driven in from Adam Jones.

The victory helped the Orioles (42-31) pull within 1 1/2 games of the American League East lead after first-placed Boston lost to Tampa Bay 6-2.

Detroit (39-31) lead the AL Central by 3.5 games

In New York, Cuban rookie sensation Yasiel Puig blasted a home run to cap the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-0 win over the Yankees and help them earn a split in their doubleheader.

After losing 6-4 in the opener between the teams, Los Angeles got six shutout innings from starter Chris Capuano and banged out 12 hits in the rematch.

Adrian Gonzalez had three hits and Hanley Ramirez added two RBIs before Puig delivered the final blow with a solo homer in the seventh.

The 22-year-old Puig has been on fire since making his debut earlier this month, and is now batting .474 with five home runs.

In Cincinnati, Jay Bruce saved the Reds from defeat with a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and they went on to beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in 13.

After Bruce homered off reliever Jason Grilli to send it to extra innings, Brandon Phillips delivered the game-winning single.

Derrick Robinson and Choo Shin-soo each singled before him, and Joey Votto drew an intentional walk to set up the winning hit.

Cincinnati’s (44-29) win kept them 2.5 games behind St. Louis in the National League Central after the Cardinals (46-26) beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1.