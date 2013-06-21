Peralta lifts Tigers over Red Sox, Rangers win to close in

Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta takes ball against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of their MLB spring training baseball game in Lakeland, Florida March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

(Reuters) - Jhonny Peralta belted a two-run walk off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in the battle of American League division leaders on Thursday.

Peralta placed an Andrew Bailey slider over the left-field fence to move the Tigers (40-31) to their 40th win of the season while dropping the Red Sox to (44-31).

Elsewhere Jordan Zimmermann notched up win number 10 and Ian Desmond homered for second straight game as Washington beat Colorado 5-1.

Zimmermann (10-3) allowed just one unearned run on six hits with nine strikeouts as the Nationals improved to 36-36 while dropping the Rockies to 37-37.

In Texas, the Rangers threw out Josh Donaldson trying to score from first base in the ninth to hold on to a 4-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

The result helped the Rangers (41-32) close within a game of their AL West leading rivals (43-32).

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan June 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez was responsible for all five of his side’s runs as the Pirates took down division rival Cincinnati 5-3 and closed within half a game of the Reds.

Alvarez clocked a two-run homer in the sixth after earlier driving in a run with a single in the third and then snapped a tie in the seventh with a three-run double.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Britton throws to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan June 18, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

It pushed the Pirates to 43-30 but they remain in third in the NL Central behind the Reds (44-30) and St. Louis Cardinals (47-26).

St. Louis were 6-1 winners over the Chicago Cubs (29-42) with Lance Lynn (10-1) also notching up win number 10 on the year.

Evan Longoria hit two home runs to help Tampa Bay (38-35) to an 8-3 result over the New York Yankees (39-33).

Newly acquired Pedro Ciriaco homered and drove in three runs to push the San Diego Padres (37-36) to a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-41).

In a battle of struggling teams Carlos Pena hammered a three-run walk off homer in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros (28-46) beat the Milwaukee Brewers (29-42) 7-4.