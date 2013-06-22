Victorino inspires Red Sox to big win over Tigers

Texas Rangers left fielder David Murphy celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis (L) after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 in their interleague MLB baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

(Reuters) - Boston’s Shane Victorino had a game to remember as he claimed four hits, including a home run, and a career best-equaling five RBIs as the Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Friday in a battle of American League division leaders.

The victory was the 45th of the season for Boston (45-31), only National League St Louis has more, keeping them in control of the East, while the Tigers fell to 40-32 but remain top of the Central division.

The Texas Rangers returned to St Louis for the first time since losing Game Seven of the 2011 World Series and this time came out on top with a 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

Nelson Cruz drove a two-run single through the infield in the top of the ninth to break a tie and lift Texas to 42-32 against Major League-leading Cardinals (47-27).

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays (36-36) reached .500 for the first time this season with a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles (42-32).

Rajai Davis produced a ninth inning RBI single to give Toronto a ninth consecutive win and while they remain last in the American League East, they are now just seven games adrift of leaders Boston.

The Atlanta Braves’ wretched run at Miller Park in Milwaukee stretched to seven games as the Brewers upset the NL East leaders 2-0.

New York Yankees rookie right fielder Zoilo Almonte is congratulated by manager Joe Girardi (L) after they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Wily Peralta allowed just two hits in seven scoreless innings to get Milwaukee to 30-42, dropping the Braves to 43-32.

Ian Desmond’s seventh inning home run proved the difference as the Washington Nationals defeated the Colorado Rockies 2-1, the third win in a row for Washington (37-36).

Stephen Strasburg allowed just one run and struck out nine in seven innings of work for the Nationals to drop the Rockies to 37-38.

The New York Yankees (40-33) were too good for the Tampa Bay Rays (38-36), prevailing 6-2 as Zollo Almonte hit his first career home run.

The Cleveland Indians pulled a little closer to Central Division-leading Detroit with a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Jason Kipnis batted in three runs to help the Indians to 37-35, while dropping the Twins to 33-37.

Yoenis Cespedes hit a pair of two-run homers and Bartolo Colon pitched his 10th win as the Oakland A’s (44-32) beat the Seattle Mariners (32-43) 6-3.

Finally, basement-dwelling Miami (24-49) scored a rare victory over defending World Series champions San Francisco (37-36), also winning by a 6-3 margin.