Triple blast helps Rays blow Maple Leafs away

(Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Rays hit three home runs in a row to overcome baseball’s most in-form team with a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

James Loney, Wil Myers and Sam Fuld all went deep in consecutive at-bats during the second inning as the Rays brought an end to Toronto’s 11-game winning streak.

For 22-year-old rookie Myers, it was his second homer as a Major League player in his week-old career.

Pitcher Jeremy Hellickson kept the Toronto bats quiet by tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

Toronto was unable to surpass their club record of 11 straight wins, also achieved in 1987 and 1998.

In Baltimore, Michael Brantley slugged four RBIs as the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Orioles.

Baltimore grabbed a 2-0 edge on home runs from Matt Wieters and Nick Markakis but the Indians hit back and took the lead with three runs in the sixth, including Brantley’s two-run single.

He followed that with a two-run homer in the eighth to put an exclamation point on the victory.

Meanwhile, in the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Yasiel Puig broke open a pitching duel to lead the home team past San Francisco 3-1.

Puig launched his seventh home run of the season, in just 20 games, and snapped a 1-1 tie with a go-ahead single in the eighth inning to carry the Dodgers.

Los Angeles pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings to match Giants starter Madison Bumgarner, who cruised until the eighth when he was charged with two decisive runs.

In San Diego, Kyle Blanks single-handedly pulled the Padres out of a final-inning three-run hole then won it in the 10th inning for a 4-3 triumph against Philadelphia.

Down to their final three outs, Blanks hit a two-run single in the ninth against Jonathan Papelbon then scored the tying run on a passed ball.

In the 10th, Blanks came to the plate with the bases loaded and finished the job with the game-winning single, his fourth hit of the night.

Philadelphia’s Cliff Lee was looking for his 10th win of the season and looked great until running into trouble in the ninth, where he was charged with two runs.