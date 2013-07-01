Pirates outlast Brewers in 14 innings

Boston Red Sox's Shane Victorino grounds into a fielding error to drive in the walk-off run in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB American League East baseball game in Boston, Massachusetts, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Pirates had to work overtime to improve their Major League-leading record Sunday when they outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in 14 innings.

Pinch-hitter Russell Martin delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 14th to give the streaking Pirates their ninth straight win in dramatic fashion.

Pittsburgh trailed early and tied the game in the eighth where Andrew McCutchen had a run-scoring single.

Both teams used seven pitchers each in a duel that saw the Pirates (51-30) extend their lead to two games over St. Louis (49-32) in the National League Central.

The Cardinals could not keep pace as they lost to Oakland 7-5. Jed Lowrie hit a go-ahead home run to lead the Athletics and keep them just a half-game behind Texas for first in the AL West.

In Tampa Bay, the Detroit Tigers lost to the Rays 3-1 to fall into a virtual tie with Cleveland atop the AL Central.

Miguel Cabrera slugged his 25th home run of the season for Detroit, but that was the only blemish against Tampa Bay pitcher Jeremy Hellickson who won for the fifth time in the month of June.

The Tigers (43-37) now lead the Indians (44-38) by a mere percentage point. In Boston, the Red Sox beat Toronto 5-4 thanks to an error in the bottom of the ninth.

Josh Thole, making a rare fill-in appearance at first base for the Blue Jays, was unable to handle a ground ball from Shane Victorino that brought home the winning run in the final inning.

Jose Bautista went 3-for-5 with a home run, his third in two games, but it was not enough to halt the first-place Red Sox.

In Colorado, baseball’s hottest hitter, Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to 27 games in a 5-2 loss to San Francisco.

Cuddyer got his lone hit of the game in the eighth to keep his stretch alive while the Giants snapped a six-game losing streak.