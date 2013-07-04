Gomes walk-off homer gives Red Sox win

Boston Red Sox's Jonny Gomes (front) crosses home plate for a run in front of San Diego Padres catcher Nick Hundley during the sixth inning of their MLB interleague baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Boston’s Jonny Gomes delivered a pinch-hit walk-off home run to give the American League leading Red Sox a 2-1 win over San Diego on Wednesday.

Gomes entered the game in place of Brandon Snyder to lead off the final inning and sent the game-winning blast over the left field fence.

It was the third straight victory for the Red Sox (52-34), and their seventh in eight games, as they extended their top record in the American League.

In Toronto, Detroit’s Max Scherzer continued his stellar start and improved to 13-0 in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Scherzer became the first pitcher to reach 13-0 since Roger Clemens in 1986. He worked 6 1/3 innings, struck out eight and allowed two runs to stay unbeaten and post the best mark in the Majors.

Alex Avila and Victor Martinez each hit home runs to help the Tigers build a 6-0 lead and make it another easy night for their ace.

In Pittsburgh, the Major League-leading Pirates bounced back from their streak-ending defeat on Tuesday to beat Philadelphia 6-5.

The Phillies snapped Pittsburgh’s nine-game winning streak, but the Pirates hit back with a three-run home run from Pedro Alvarez and two RBIs from Russell Martin on Wednesday.

Pitcher Jeff Locke worked 5 2/3 innings to improve to 8-1.

New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia recorded his 200th career victory in a 3-2 triumph over Minnesota.

The 32-year-old struck out nine batters and surrendered two runs in seven innings while Mariano Rivera got his 28th save.

Baltimore’s Chris Davis smashed his 32nd home run of the season to lift the Orioles past the Chicago White Sox 4-2.

Davis continued his Major League-leading home run assault and also added a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning.

In Texas, the Rangers took a chance by signing 41-year-old Manny Ramirez to a minor league contract. The 12-times All Star, who has violated baseball’s drug policy on two occasions, had been playing in Dominican Republic and Taiwan.