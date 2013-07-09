Scherzer unbeaten, Tigers extend division lead

(Reuters) - Max Scherzer did not add to his undefeated win total but the Detroit Tigers found another way to outlast Cleveland 4-2 in 10 innings and increase their lead in American League Central on Monday.
Scherzer tossed seven innings, allowed two runs and struck out seven in a no-decision that kept his perfect 13-0 record intact.
The game was knotted at 2-2 from the fourth inning into extras until Victor Martinez hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th to clinch the win.
The victory gave the Tigers (49-39) a third win over the Indians (46-43) in the finale of their four-game series and extended their edge over them to 3 1/2 games in the division.
In Miami, the Atlanta Braves came alive with six runs in the 14th inning to claim a 7-1 extra-inning win over the Marlins.
Justin Upton provided the game-tying RBI in the sixth, then sparked the outburst in the 14th with the go-ahead two RBI double.
Gerald Laird added a two-run single and the Braves opened up a five-game lead in the National League East.
In Pittsburgh, Bartolo Colon shut down the Pirates to improve his sparkling record and guide the Oakland Athletics to a 2-1 victory.
Colon surrendered just one run over seven innings as he bumped his mark to 12-3.
Pittsburgh’s third straight defeat knocked them out of first place in the NL Central, placing them a half-game behind St. Louis.
In Milwaukee, center fielder Carlos Gomez made a leaping catch above the wall for a spectacular final out that rescued the Brewers in a 4-3 triumph against Cincinnati.
With the Reds trailing by a run and a man on base, Joey Votto sent a drive to deep center for a potential go-ahead home run but Gomez reached the wall and timed his jump to snatch away the blast.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Amlan Chakraborty