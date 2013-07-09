Scherzer unbeaten, Tigers extend division lead

Detroit Tigers' Max Scherzer pitches during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Ohio July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - Max Scherzer did not add to his undefeated win total but the Detroit Tigers found another way to outlast Cleveland 4-2 in 10 innings and increase their lead in American League Central on Monday.

Scherzer tossed seven innings, allowed two runs and struck out seven in a no-decision that kept his perfect 13-0 record intact.

The game was knotted at 2-2 from the fourth inning into extras until Victor Martinez hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th to clinch the win.

The victory gave the Tigers (49-39) a third win over the Indians (46-43) in the finale of their four-game series and extended their edge over them to 3 1/2 games in the division.

In Miami, the Atlanta Braves came alive with six runs in the 14th inning to claim a 7-1 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Justin Upton provided the game-tying RBI in the sixth, then sparked the outburst in the 14th with the go-ahead two RBI double.

Detroit Tigers' Max Scherzer pitches during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Ohio July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Gerald Laird added a two-run single and the Braves opened up a five-game lead in the National League East.

In Pittsburgh, Bartolo Colon shut down the Pirates to improve his sparkling record and guide the Oakland Athletics to a 2-1 victory.

Colon surrendered just one run over seven innings as he bumped his mark to 12-3.

Pittsburgh’s third straight defeat knocked them out of first place in the NL Central, placing them a half-game behind St. Louis.

In Milwaukee, center fielder Carlos Gomez made a leaping catch above the wall for a spectacular final out that rescued the Brewers in a 4-3 triumph against Cincinnati.

With the Reds trailing by a run and a man on base, Joey Votto sent a drive to deep center for a potential go-ahead home run but Gomez reached the wall and timed his jump to snatch away the blast.