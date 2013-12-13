Major League Baseball roundup

New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine (L) looks for the ball in the dirt after Baltimore Orioles batter Michael Morse strikes out against CC Sabathia to end the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin

Dec 12 (The Sports Xchange) - If Russell Wilson ever decides to give up his NFL career for a return to baseball -- and it’s extremely doubtful he will -- the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback could be relocating to Texas.

The Rangers selected Wilson from the Colorado Rockies’ organization with the 15th overall selection in the Triple-A phase of what was clearly the oddest move in the Rule 5 Draft that concluded the Winter Meetings on Thursday.

Wilson, 25, spent the 2010-11 seasons as a second baseman in the lower levels of the Rockies’ farm system, hitting just .229 in 93 games before turning his attention to college football at Wisconsin as a graduate student after playing three seasons at North Carolina State.

- -

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a contract with free agent reliever Joba Chamberlain, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

The contract is for one year at $2.5 million plus incentives, according to CBSSports.com.

The 28-year-old Chamberlain had a 4.93 ERA in 42 relief innings for the New York Yankees last season. For his career, he owns a 3.51 ERA out of the bullpen.

- -

Outfielder Justin Ruggiano was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Brian Bogusevic.

Ruggiano, 31, split five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins since 2007, batting .251 with 49 doubles, 37 home runs and 109 RBI in 317 games.

Bogusevic signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs prior to the 2013 season. He batted .273 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 47 games with the Cubs.

- -

The San Francisco reached an agreement on a one-year contract with outfielder Michael Morse on Thursday, pending a physical.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Morse will get a base salary of about $5 million plus incentives for the 2014 season.

Morse, 31, missed time this past season with both a broken right pinkie and strained right quadriceps before returning from the disabled list in late July. The nine-year veteran, batted .215 with 13 home runs and 27 RBIs in 88 games between the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles.

- -

The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms with right-hander Roberto Hernandez to a one-year contract pending a physical, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Hernandez, 33, will be installed in the Phillies’ rotation. Hernandez, formerly known as Fausto Carmona, started 24 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season and had a 6-13 record and 4.89 ERA in 32 appearances.

- -

The Pittsburgh Pirates re-signed veteran free agent shortstop Clint Barmes on Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

The 34-year-old Barmes, who is mostly valued as an excellent defensive shortstop, hit .211 in 304 at-bats for the Pirates last year, splitting time at shortstop with Jordy Mercer.