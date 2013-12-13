Roundup of Major League Baseball

Oct 30, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli hits a RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning during game six of the MLB baseball World Series at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 13 (The Sports Xchange) - The Boston Red Sox signed first baseman Mike Napoli to a new two-year contract worth $32 million.

Napoli. 32, receives a significant raise over a one-year, $5 million deal that he signed when he joined the Red Sox.

After originally agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with the Red Sox during the offseason last year, the contract was amended when a degenerative hip condition was found during a physical.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated outfielder Alex Castellanos for assignment.

- - -

The Colorado Rockies agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million deal with left-handed relief pitcher Boone Logan, multiple media outlets reported.

Logan, 29, was 5-2 with a 3.23 ERA over 39 innings with the New York Yankees this past season. Over his eight-year career, he is 24-12 with a 4.39 ERA with the Chicago White Sox (2006-08), Atlanta Braves (2009) and Yankees (2010-13).

- - -

The Arizona Diamondbacks reached a minor-league deal with right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson, ESPN.com reported.

Hudson won 16 games for Arizona in 2011 before having two reconstructive surgeries on his throwing elbow. Hudson had Tommy John surgery in July 2012, and he had a second surgery this past June after re-tearing a ligament in the elbow. The Diamondbacks made him a free agent earlier this month.

- - -

The Minnesota Twins reached a minor-league deal with outfielder Jason Kubel, according to multiple reports.

The contract includes a spring training invitation.

Kubel hit .216 with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 97 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians this past season. In 2012, he hit 30 homers and drove in 90 runs for the Diamondbacks.