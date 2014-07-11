Major League Baseball roundup

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez (16) is tagged out at second base by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Jul 6, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA;David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips will miss eight to 12 weeks after surgery for a torn thumb ligament, the team announced Thursday.

Phillips suffered his injury while making a sliding catch in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. He wore a splint as he left the clubhouse.

Two players from Chicago won the fan vote Thursday for the final roster spots in the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

White Sox pitcher Chris Sale and Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo were elected as the 34th player on each the American and National league teams in the balloting sponsored by MLB.com during the past 92 hours.

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Carlos Beltran on the seven-day concussion disabled list Thursday after a batting practice mishap.

Beltran has two fractured bones in his face after being struck by a batted ball during batting practice Wednesday.

All-Star catcher Yadier Molina is expected to miss at least eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament. The St. Louis Cardinals announced the procedure would take place Friday.

Molina left Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the third inning with what the team called a right thumb sprain.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) celebrates as he crosses home plate after he hit a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jean Machi (63) during the seventh inning at AT&T Park. Jun 26, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bob Stanton-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey was the most popular MLB jersey since Opening Day.

Jeter was first on the top 20 list released by Major League Baseball and the players’ association with San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and a pair of Boston Red Sox -- designated hitter David Ortiz and second baseman Dustin Pedroia -- rounding out the top five.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon’s injured right wrist was diagnosed as a sprain.

He received an injection Thursday and has been ruled out for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. But Gordon will not be placed on the disabled list and will be available as a defensive replacement.

The Houston Astros traded right-handed pitcher Bobby Doran to the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named, the teams announced Thursday.

The White Sox assigned Doran to Triple-A Charlotte. He had a 5.36 ERA in 80 2/3 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma before the trade.

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun returned to the lineup Thursday. He missed the last two games and three of Milwaukee’s last four while dealing with back spasms.

Boston Red Sox right fielder Shane Victorino, limited to 21 games this season with back and right hamstring injuries, will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Lowell on Thursday night.

Victorino likely will play two games with Lowell and two with Triple-A Pawtucket before the All-Star break.