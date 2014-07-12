Major League Baseball roundup

Jul 12, 2014; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewer players observed a moment of silence at Miller Park before game against the St. Louis Cardinals after the death of shortstop Jean Segura's 9-month-old son. Segura left the team to travel home to the Dominican Republic. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jean Segura returned to his native Dominican Republic after learning of the death of his nine-month-old son.

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Segura was placed on the bereavement list. Segura found out about his son’s death after Friday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Roenicke did not give details about the boy’s death and said he was not sure when Segura would return.

- - -

Miami Marlins right-hander Henderson Alvarez will replace Washington Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann on the National League roster for Tuesday’s All-Star game in Minneapolis.

Zimmermann (6-5, 3.03 ERA) left Friday night’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies after 3 1/3 innings due to a right biceps injury. Alvarez is 6-4 with a 2.63 ERA in 19 starts this season.

- - -

The Cleveland Indians recalled right-hander Zach McAllister from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday and optioned right-hander Vinnie Pestano to Columbus.

McAllister, 26, has split the season between Cleveland and Columbus. He began the year in the Cleveland rotation and went 3-4 with a 5.89 ERA in 10 starts before going on the 15-day disabled list on May 22 with lower back inflammation.

Pestano is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in nine innings in 13 appearances with Cleveland this season.