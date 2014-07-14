Major League Baseball roundup

Apr 22, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Dan Uggla (26) reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Atlanta Braves suspended struggling second baseman Dan Uggla for one game on Sunday.

The team announced the suspension on Twitter but did not explain why Uggla is being disciplined.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez would not elaborate before the Braves’ game against the Chicago Cubs.

“It’s an internal matter,” he said. “That’s the way I like to handle stuff, and the Atlanta Braves like to handle stuff. And that’s it.”

Uggla, 34, has played sparingly since rookie Tommy La Stella was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 28. Uggla is batting just .162 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 48 games.

- - -

Babe Ruth’s $5,000 contract with the Boston Red Sox in 1918 sold at an auction Saturday night for $1.02 million. The contract included signatures by Ruth, American League president Ban Johnson and Red Sox owner Harry Frazee.

The winning bid represents the highest ever paid for a sports contract. The previous record was for the document that sent Ruth to the New York Yankees in December 1919, which sold for $996,000 in 2005.

- - -

The New York Yankees recalled right-hander Bryan Mitchell from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, optioned outfielder Zoilo Almonte and right-hander Matt Daley and outrighted right-hander Jim Miller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Mitchell 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three innings with the Yankees this season. Almonte is batting .160 in 25 at bats. Daley is 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA in 12 relief appearances. Miller has allowed six runs (all earned) in 2 2/3 innings.

- - -

San Diego Padres closer Huston Street will replace team mate right-hander Tyson Ross as a member of the National League All-Star team.

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Alfredo Simon also was named to the NL All-Star team.

“It’s a great feeling,” Simon said. “I deserve to be there. It’s going to be huge for me.”

- - -

Oakland Athletics center fielder Coco Crisp was sidelined by a sore neck for the fourth consecutive game.

Oakland activated left-hander Drew Pomeranz from the disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento, where he was already doing a rehab stint.

- - -

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Collin Cowgill was placed on the 15-day disabled list after breaking his nose and thumb on Saturday after a ball ricocheted off his bat/thumb to the face while trying to bunt.

- - -

Atlanta infielder Phil Gosselin joined the Braves after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett. He was hitting a team-leading .345 with 27 doubles and 171 total bases.

- - -

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell called Seattle Mariners right-hander Fernando Rodney on Saturday and informed him that he would serve as the injury replacement for Tampa Bay Rays left-hander David Price in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Rodney (1-3, 1.98 ERA) leads the American League with 27 saves.

- - -

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Matt Hague was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room on the roster for right-hander Francisco Liriano, who was reinstated from the disabled list.

- - -

The Tampa Bay Rays activated left-hander Jake McGee off the paternity list after he and his wife, Morgan, welcomed daughter Rowen Beth McGee on Thursday.

- - -

Colorado Rockies left-hander Brett Anderson was activated from the 60-day disabled list to start Sunday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Anderson, right-hander Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

- - -

Minnesota Twins shortstop Danny Santana (left knee deep bone bruise) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Class A Fort Myers.