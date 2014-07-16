FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major League Baseball roundup
July 16, 2014

Major League Baseball roundup

Baltimore Orioles baserunner Matt Wieters (bottom) slides in safely as Texas Rangers catcher A.J. Pierzynski reaches for the throw following Nate McLouth's run-scoring base hit in the eighth inning off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jason Frasor during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin

(The Sports Xchange) - The Boston Red Sox released catcher A.J. Pierzynski on Wednesday after designating him for assignment last week.

The team was unable to trade the 37-year-old, who hit .254 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in 72 games.

Pierzynski was signed by the Red Sox during the offseason to a one-year, $8.25 million contract.

Rangers veteran reliever Jason Frasor was traded to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor-league relief pitcher Spencer Patton.

Frasor, 36, had a 3.34 ERA in 38 games with the Rangers, including 30 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.

The White Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Raul Fernandez off waivers from the Colorado Rockies and assigned him to Class A Winston-Salem.

Fernandez, 24, was 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA, seven saves and 20 strikeouts over 29 relief appearances in 27 innings this season with Class A Modesto in the Rockies organization.

Fernandez, a native of Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, spent the 2008 season as a catcher before being converted to a pitcher full-time in 2009.

