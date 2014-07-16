Major League Baseball roundup

Baltimore Orioles baserunner Matt Wieters (bottom) slides in safely as Texas Rangers catcher A.J. Pierzynski reaches for the throw following Nate McLouth's run-scoring base hit in the eighth inning off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jason Frasor during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin

(The Sports Xchange) - The Boston Red Sox released catcher A.J. Pierzynski on Wednesday after designating him for assignment last week.

The team was unable to trade the 37-year-old, who hit .254 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in 72 games.

Pierzynski was signed by the Red Sox during the offseason to a one-year, $8.25 million contract.

Rangers veteran reliever Jason Frasor was traded to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor-league relief pitcher Spencer Patton.

Frasor, 36, had a 3.34 ERA in 38 games with the Rangers, including 30 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.

The White Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Raul Fernandez off waivers from the Colorado Rockies and assigned him to Class A Winston-Salem.

Fernandez, 24, was 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA, seven saves and 20 strikeouts over 29 relief appearances in 27 innings this season with Class A Modesto in the Rockies organization.

Fernandez, a native of Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, spent the 2008 season as a catcher before being converted to a pitcher full-time in 2009.