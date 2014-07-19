Major League Baseball roundup

Apr 11, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) reacts against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia had trouble sleeping and feared his career could be over before finding out that he will have arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome right knee next week instead of the more serious microfracture surgery.

Sabathia already knew he was out for the season, but Wednesday’s surgery should allow him to return by spring training next year.

“I was very concerned,” Sabathia said Saturday. “I told my wife last night, ‘My season is over, but it was the first time was I able to get some real sleep,’ just knowing that I don’t have to have the microfracture and I can return next year.”

Los Angeles Dodgers team doctor Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery in southern California on Wednesday. Sabathia, who turns 34 on Monday, finished this year 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA.

- - -

The Baltimore Orioles have been in trade talks with the Philadelphia Phillies about acquiring starting pitcher A.J. Burnett, according to Fox Sports.

The Orioles entered Saturday with a four-game lead in the American League East but are looking to add a starting pitcher. They have the ninth-worst ERA among starters in the majors at 4.07.

Burnett’s wife is a Maryland native and the couple lives there in the offseason. The 37-year-old is 6-9 with a 4.08 ERA in 21 starts and 136 2/3 innings for the Phillies this season.

- - -

Texas Rangers outfielder Alex Rios left Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning after spraining his right ankle while taking a swing.

Rios was hopping in pain after fouling off the first pitch he saw from Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman. After manager Ron Washington and a team trainer checked on Rios, he limped back to the Rangers’ dugout and headed for the clubhouse. X-rays were negative.