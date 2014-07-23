Major League Baseball roundup

San Diego Padres third baseman Chase Headley (7) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. July 12, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Chase Headley and cash considerations from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in exchange for infielder Yangervis Solarte and right-hander Rafael De Paula.

The 30-year-old Headley is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. The Padres agreed to pay $1 million of the remaining $3.968 million on his $10.525 million contract this year.

Headley has not reached the production level he achieved two years ago when he hit 31 home runs, led the National League with 115 RBIs in 161 games, finished fifth in the league’s Most Valuable Player balloting and won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards for the Padres.

This year, he has battled injuries and is batting .229 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 77 games.

Solarte, 27, is hitting .254 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games for the Yankees. De Paula, 23, was 6-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 20 games, including 17 starts, for Class A Tampa this year.

The Colorado Rockies placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the disabled list with a left hip flexor strain.

Tulowitzki left Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a cramp in his quadriceps and had missed two games since then before the team made the announcement before Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 29-year-old Tulowitzki, considered a National league MVP candidate this season, is leading the NL with a .340 batting average, a .432 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging percentage. He has 21 home runs and a major league-leading 71 runs scored in 91 games this season.

Opening Day second baseman Darwin Barney was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs to make way for outfielder Emilio Bonifacio on the roster.

The 28-year-old Barney played in 72 games for the Cubs this year and batted .230 with two homers and 16 RBIs. Bonifacio returned from the disabled list for a game with San Diego.

Barney played in 141 games or more each of the past three seasons. Since joining the Cubs in 2010, he batted .246 with 16 homers and 130 RBIs while providing good defense.

The Cleveland Indians recalled right-hander Danny Salazar from Columbus and optioned right-hander C.C. Lee to Triple-A before Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.

National League infielder Troy Tulowitzki (2) of the Colorado Rockies at bat in the first round during the 2014 Home Run Derby the day before the MLB All Star Game at Target Field. Jul 14, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports -

Salazar has made eight starts for the Indians this season and posted a 1-4 record with a 5.53 ERA. He was optioned May 16 to Columbus, where he posted a 3-6 record with a 4.02 ERA and two complete games in 10 starts.

The Oakland Athletics will continue to make their home in O.Co Coliseum. The team reached agreement on a 10-year lease extension to remain in a facility that has experienced sewage and lighting problems recently.

A’s owner Lew Wolff signed off on the agreement after the Oakland City Council made several modifications last week.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors must give final approval, which is considered a formality. The A’s have played in the Coliseum since 1968.

There are no plans to limit or shut down right-hander Garrett Richards, who is 14 innings shy of his 2013 mark of 145 while leading the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-2 record and 2.47 ERA in 20 starts.

General manager Jerry Dipoto said skipping Richards in the final two months of the season or putting a hard cap on his innings total are not options the team is discussing.

Richards failed to pitch into the seventh inning just six times in 20 starts. He is at 131 1/3 innings this season, closing in fast on his career-high of 145 in 2013.

The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Joel Peralta (illness) on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 13, and called up left-hander Jeff Beliveau from Triple-A Durham.

Peralta was bitten by a mosquito in the Dominican Republic during the All-Star break.

The Texas Rangers placed catcher Geovanny Soto on the 15-day disabled list with tightness in his right groin that will require an MRI Friday in Texas.

Soto had returned just three games ago from a long stint on the disabled list after knee surgery when the latest injury occurred.

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder John Mayberry Jr. on the 15-day disabled list with left wrist inflammation and called up outfielder-first baseman Darin Ruf from Triple A.

Meanwhile, left-hander Cliff Lee reported no problems after pitching Monday for the first time since returning after spending two months on the disabled list with a strained elbow.