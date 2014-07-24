Major League Baseball roundup

San Diego Padres center fielder Cameron Maybin (24) scores on a ground out by right fielder Will Venable (25, not pictured) against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at AT&T Park. June 24, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA;Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - San Diego Padres outfielder Cameron Maybin was suspended 25 games without pay after testing positive for an amphetamine in violation of Major League Baseball’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.

The suspension was effective immediately and the Padres purchased the contract of outfielder Jeff Francoeur from Triple-A El Paso.

Maybin is hitting just .247 in 174 at-bats this season, appearing in 62 games. He has one home run and nine RBIs to go with three stolen bases.

The Washington Nationals placed infielder/outfielder Ryan Zimmerman on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Wednesday.

Zimmerman, 29, goes on the DL for the second time this season after missing 44 games with a thumb fracture earlier in the year. He is hitting .282 with five homers, 19 doubles and 36 RBIs.

The Nationals also recalled infielder Zach Walters from Triple-A Syracuse.

The New York Yankees placed infielder Kelly Johnson on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left groin, the team announced.

Johnson was removed from Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers after suffering the injury. He is hitting .219 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 201 at-bats this season.

Washington Nationals left fielder Ryan Zimmerman (11) collides with second baseman Danny Espinosa (8) at home plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. July 21, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees also called up right-hander Chris Leroux from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated right-hander Bruce Billings for assignment.

The Cleveland Indians recalled infielder Jose Ramirez and optioned left-hander T.J. House to Triple-A Columbus, the team announced.

Ramirez, 21, has spent the bulk of the 2014 season with Columbus, hitting .302 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 RBIs in 60 games for the Clippers. He has also collected a team-leading 19 stolen bases.

New York Yankees designated hitter Kelly Johnson (33) is congratulated by third base coach Rob Thomson (59) after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Jul 11, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports -

House, 24, worked five innings, giving up six hits and three runs, in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He has gone 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in his first nine major league starts (10 appearances) with the Indians this season.

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Sergio Santos, who was designated for assignment on Monday, has cleared waivers and will be assigned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Minnesota Twins designated reliever Matt Guerrier for release or assignment. Guerrier, in his second stint with the organization in a career that has spanned 11 seasons, is third on the team’s all-time list with 488 relief innings pitched.

Guerrier was 1-0 this season with a 3.86 ERA in 27 appearances but was roughed up for four runs in the ninth inning of his final outing Tuesday in an 8-2 loss.

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer swung in the cage before the game, another positive step in his return from a strained oblique that has had him on the 15-day disabled list since July 2.

Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton (shoulder) made his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and told The Seattle Times on Wednesday that he had “no pain.”