Major League Baseball roundup

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Kendrys Morales (17) hits an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Jun 15, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman/designated hitter Kendrys Morales from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Stephen Pryor.

Morales, 31, is scheduled to report to the Mariners on Friday, at which time a 25-man roster move will be made. He rejoins Seattle after a brief stint with the Twins. Morales, who signed as a free agent with Minnesota on June 8, appeared in 39 games and batted .234 with 11 doubles, one home run and 18 RBIs.

He had a 12-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday when he went 0-for-4 in the Twins’ 3-1 win over Cleveland.

Pryor, 25, made one appearance for Seattle this year after opening the season on the disabled list following surgery to repair a latissimus dorsi muscle. He appeared in 34 games with the Mariners from 2012 to 2014, posting a 2.81 ERA.

Right-hander Jerome Williams will start for Texas on Friday night against the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics after signing with the Rangers.

The addition of Williams to Texas’ depleted pitching staff was announced after the Rangers lost 4-2 to the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon. The 32-year-old was released by the Houston Astros this month after posting a 1-4 record with a 6.04 ERA in 14 relief appearances.

The New York Yankees added a left-handed arm to their pitching staff Thursday by acquiring Chris Capuano from the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations.

The 35-year-old Capuano signed as a free agent with the Rockies on July 4 and started four combined games with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Colorado Springs. He had a 1-0 record with a 2.79 ERA.

In 28 relief appearances for the Boston Red Sox earlier in the year, Capuano posted a 1-1 record with a 4.55 ERA before his release on July 1.

Contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and left-handerr Jon Lester will be tabled until the season ends.

Lester asked the team to halt the ongoing negotiations so that he can focus solely on pitching, and since the calendar turned to June he has never been better. He is coming off his best month of the season in which he went 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in June, and has allowed only one earned run in his past 23 innings.

Los Angeles Angels' Jerome Williams pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

Lester, 30, is in the final year of his contract and if the two sides cannot reach a new deal, he will become a coveted free agent at the end of the season.

Former major leaguer Chuck Knoblauch was charged with assaulting his former wife, and as a result of the incident the Minnesota Twins canceled the team’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled next month.

According to K-HOU television in Houston, the 46-year-old Knoblauch was charged with assault of a family member, Cheri Knoblauch, whom he divorced in 2012. He was released on a $10,000 bond. Knoblauch was previously convicted of hitting then-wife Stacy Stelmach in 2010 and received one year of probation.

Knoblauch had been scheduled to be inducted Aug. 23 at Target Field. He retired in 2002 after a 12-year career with the New York Yankees, Twins and Kansas City Royals. He was the 1991 American League rookie of the year with the Twins.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Chris Capuano delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of their MLB inter-league baseball game in Los Angeles, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Right-handed reliever Zach Putnam was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on Thursday and the Chicago White Sox recalled right-hander Andre Rienzo from Class AAA Charlotte.

Putnam, 27, is 3-2 with a 2.35 ERA, three saves and a team-leading 12 holds in 42 appearances in his first season with the White Sox. Rienzo went 4-5 with a 5.87 ERA in 14 games, including 11 starts, in his previous stint with the team this season (April 19-July 12).

The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder/outfielder Jimmy Paredes from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Thursday.

Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the trade. The 25-year-old hit .305 with five home runs and 36 RBIs in 65 games for Kansas City’s Triple-A Omaha club this season, and he was 17-for-18 in stolen-base attempts. Over eight minor league seasons, he has 183 stolen bases.

New York Yankees first Mark Teixeira missed his fourth straight game with a lat strain and his 25th game of the season.

The Yankees will decide whether they need to place him on the disabled list before Friday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Oakland Athletics left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (sprained right thumb) was out of the lineup Thursday, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said he might be available off the bench and that there’s “a good chance he starts” Friday against Texas.

A’s right-hander Jim Johnson was designated for assignment before Thursday’s game, one day after his latest meltdown out of the bullpen. Johnson gave up four runs and four hits without retiring a batter in the eighth inning Wednesday. The A’s signed Johnson as a free agent to be their closer, but he struggled early and quickly lost that job. Johnson went 4-2 with a 6.92 ERA.