Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is sidelined with a fractured left hand, is likely finished for the season, manager Kirk Gibson revealed Sunday.

The two-time All-Star was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, a day after he was struck by a fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Ernesto Frieri in the ninth inning of a 9-4 loss.

“Realistically, it’s eight weeks,” Gibson told reporters before Sunday’s game. “So he’s done.”

Goldschmidt, 26, was having a solid follow-up season after finishing second in voting for the 2013 National League Most Valuable Player Award. He is hitting .300 with 19 homers and 69 RBIs, and he leads the majors with 39 doubles and 75 runs scored.

The Diamondbacks also acquired outfielder Blake Tekotte from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Tekotte will report to Triple-A Reno.

- - -

The Minnesota Twins claimed outfielder Jordan Schafer off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

In 63 games with the Braves this season, Schafer hit .163 (13-for-80) with four doubles, two RBIs, 10 walks and nine runs scored.

- - -

A decision on whether Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez will have to go on the disabled list because of his right ankle sprain will likely be made on Tuesday.

“I‘m confident he’s going to be OK,” manager Walt Weiss said.

- - -

The Houston Astros placed first baseman Jesus Guzman on the 15-day disabled list due to back spasms and recalled outfielder Domingo Santana from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

- - -

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jon Jay (sore left wrist) did not start for a fifth straight game and might not play until Tuesday, when the team opens a series with Boston. Jay was injured trying to check a swing on Tuesday in San Diego.

- - -

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Bourn, who has been on the disabled list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain, will continue his rehab Monday by running the bases. There is still no timetable for his return.

- - -

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Wil Myers (broken right wrist) is scheduled to take batting practice at Class A Charlotte on Monday. He will work out at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and might DH on Saturday.

- - -

The Los Angeles Angels placed left-hander Joe Thatcher on the disabled list with a sprained left ankle and recalled right-hander Cam Bedrosian from Arkansas.

- - -

Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Punto was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Punto was injured Saturday in the fifth inning against Kansas City while running the bases.

- - -

Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia left his third rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte after being hit in the left arm during his second at-bat. He was diagnosed with a bruised left triceps muscle.