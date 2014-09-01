Major League Baseball roundup

Aug 30, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Adam Dunn (44) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (not pictured) during the third inning at U.S Cellular Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Oakland A’s acquired slugger Adam Dunn from the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox received minor league pitcher Nolan Sanburn and unspecified cash considerations in exchange for Dunn.

The A’s will pay about half of the remaining $2.5 million owed to Dunn this season, according to ESPN.

Dunn, 34, has 460 career home runs and is in the final year of his four-year, $56 million contract with Chicago.

Dunn is batting .220 with a .340 on-base percentage, 20 home runs and 54 RBIs.

- - -

The Cincinnati Reds traded right-handed reliever Jonathan Broxton to the Milwaukee Brewers for two players to be named later.

Broxton, 30, has a 1.86 ERA with seven saves in 48 1/3 innings this season. He also has six blown saves.

Broxton, a two-time All-Star, is signed through next season with a club option for 2016. He is set to make $9 million in 2015.

- - -

The Brewers might have lost more than just a game. Standout center fielder Carlos Gomez exited with pain in his left wrist after a third-inning at-bat.

X-rays were negative, but Brewers manager Ron Roenicke is not expecting Gomez in the lineup for at least part of his club’s series against the Chicago Cubs that begins Monday.

“He needs to get checked out in Chicago or in Milwaukee,” Roenicke said.

- - -

The Cleveland Indians recalled right-handed pitcher Zach McAllister from Triple-A Columbus and placed right-hander Josh Tomlin on the paternity list.

McAllister, 26, is 3-6 with a 5.91 ERA over 14 starts in four previous stints with Cleveland this year. He is 7-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts with Columbus.

- - -

The Miami Marlins sent minor league right-hander Chaz Roe to the New York Yankees for cash. Roe was 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA for Triple-A New Orleans.

- - -

The San Francisco Giants will promote left-hander Mike Kickham, catcher Guillermo Quiroz, infielder Chris Dominguez and outfielder Juan Perez from Triple-A Fresno, and right-hander Hunter Strickland from Double-A Richmond, when rosters expand to a maximum of 40 players Monday.

- - -

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and third baseman Juan Uribe (right hamstring strain) from the disabled list and optioned right-hander Carlos Frias and infielder Miguel Rojas to Triple-A Albuquerque.

- - -

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cody Ross and right-hander Daniel Hudson will be activated from the disabled list Monday, when rosters expand, Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said.

- - -

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Cory Rasmus was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, one day after throwing three scoreless innings in a start against the A‘s.

Rasmus was sent down because he was not available to pitch Sunday and it allowed the Angels to add a player to their bench, activating infielder Grant Green from the disabled list.

- - -

The St. Louis Cardinals recalled left-hander Kevin Siegrist and infielder Pete Kozma from Triple-A Memphis while optioning left-handers Marco Gonzales, Nick Greenwood and Tyler Lyons to Double-A Springfield.

- - -

Houston Astros outfielder Alex Presley will begin a rehab assignment Monday although the destination of that assignment is unknown.

Presley missed his 47th game Sunday, having landed on the 15-day disabled list on July 8 with a right oblique strain.

- - -

The Chicago White Sox optioned right-hander Chris Bassitt to Triple-A Charlotte following his start Saturday night.

They also returned outfielder Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) from the 15-day disabled list and recalled left-hander Scott Snodgress and first baseman/designated hitter Andy Wilkins from Triple-A Charlotte.

- - -

Detroit Tigers right-hander Joakim Soria (left oblique) is scheduled to throw off flat ground Monday, off the front of the mound.

The Tigers will call up outfielder Tyler Collins (Triple-A Toledo), outfielder Steven Moya (Double-A Erie) and infielder Hernan Perez (Triple-A Toledo) Monday, when rosters expand.

They plan to recall left-hander Robbie Ray (Triple-A Toledo), left-hander Kyle Lobstein (Triple-A Charlotte) and catcher James McCann (Triple-A Toledo) on Tuesday.

- - -

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was out of the lineup after being elbowed in the head and experiencing concussion-like symptoms attempting to tag Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe at second base on Saturday.

He will be unavailable on Monday, manager John Farrell said.

- - -