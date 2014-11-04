Major League Baseball roundup

August 5, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon (70) watches from the dugout against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Joe Maddon was introduced Monday as the Chicago Cubs’ new manager after the two sides agreed to a five-year deal through the 2019 season, and he didn’t waste any time talking about the playoffs and the World Series.

Terms were not disclosed but according to media reports, the deal is worth $25 million plus incentives tied to the postseason and does not include an opt-out clause.

- -

The Minnesota Twins hired Paul Molitor as the 13th manager in club history after the Hall of Famer agreed to a three-year contract that covers the 2015-17 seasons.

Molitor, 58, will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday. He replaces Ron Gardenhire, who was fired five weeks ago after 13 seasons. The Twins are coming off four straight seasons of 92 or more losses.

- -

The Kansas City Royals extended a one-year, $15.3 million qualifying offer to right-handed starting pitcher James Shields. Shields has until Nov. 10 to accept or decline the offer.

If Shields signs to play somewhere else, the Royals will receive a draft pick as compensation.

- -

The Kansas City Royals exercised the team’s one-year, $7 million option on right-handed reliever Wade Davis.

Davis was 9-2 with three saves this past season. His 1.00 ERA led all relievers in baseball and helped the Royals make it to the World Series.

- -

The Tampa Bay Rays have retained veteran reliever Joel Peralta on a $2.5 million option.

Peralta, 38, was 3-4 with a 4.41 ERA in 69 appearances (63 1/3 innings) last season. Since 2011, Peralta leads major-league pitchers with 296 appearances.

- -

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez accepted the $14 million mutual option for the 2015 season.

The team previously picked up his option Friday. Once the Brewers exercised their half of the option, Ramirez had three days to accept or decline. Had Ramirez declined the option, he would have become a free agent.