Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Paul Molitor, a Hall of Fame player and native of neighboring St. Paul, was introduced as Minnesota Twins manager Tuesday, succeeded Ron Gardenhire after the latter was relieved of his duties to end his 13-season stint in the dugout.

Molitor is the 13th manager of the Twins since the franchise moved to Minnesota from Washington D.C. in 1961, but only the third since 1986.

- -

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval rejected a $15.3 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, Fox Sports reported Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Sandoval was a key player in the Giants’ run to the World Series championship. He was one of 12 free agents in Major League Baseball who were extended qualifying offers on Monday.

- -

Terry Francona and the Cleveland Indians agreed to a contract extension that includes team options for 2019 and 2020.

The deal adds two years to Francona’s current deal. He was originally signed to a four-year deal entering the 2013 season when he was named American League Manager of the Year.

- -

The Los Angeles Angels signed Cuban middle infielder Roberto Baldoquin to a contract with a bonus of $8 million, MLB.com reported Tuesday.

Baldoquin, who defected from Cuba in February and has been living in the Dominican Republic, is expected to begin his U.S. baseball career in the minor leagues but could be a future replacement for Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick.

- -

The Chicago Cubs reached a one-year, $4 million contract agreement with left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada on Tuesday.

The Japanese pitcher was called up from the minor leagues in July and posted a 4-4 record with a 3.25 ERA in 13 starts for the Cubs. The deal with the Cubs includes the potential to earn $2 million in bonuses for games started.