Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Alex Rodriguez told DEA agents and federal prosecutors in January that he bought and used performance-enhancing drugs from Anthony Bosch, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

The newspaper reviewed a 15-page synopsis of the New York Yankees third baseman’s meeting with federal agents, which took place on Jan 29, 2014. Since the Biogenesis scandal broke and yielded multiple suspensions in 2013, Rodriguez vehemently denied the charges.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner underwent abdominal muscle surgery on Oct. 16 to repair a core muscle injury to his right rectus abdominis muscle near his ribs.

The surgery has a recovery period of four weeks,

Gardner, 31, signed a four-year, $52 million extension before last season. In 148 games, he battled .256 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, 87 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday that former All-Star player Michael Young is coming back to the organization as a special assistant to the general manager.

Young, the team’s longtime captain before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012, played 12 seasons for the Rangers and was a seven-time All-Star.

The Houston Astros obtained catcher Hank Conger in a trade with the Angels on Wednesday for right-hander Nick Tropeano and minor league catcher Carlos Perez.

The 26-year-old Conger batted .221 with four home runs and a career-best 25 RBIs in 80 games for the Angels last season. He’s expected to back up starting catcher Jason Castro.

Former major league pitcher Brad Halsey died Friday in Texas at age 33.

USA Today reported that Halsey, who last pitched in the big leagues in 2006, was killed in a recreational climbing accident near his home in New Braunfels, Texas.

Outfielder/second baseman Alfonso Soriano, out of baseball since he was released by the New York Yankees at midseason, announced his retirement Tuesday in a radio interview in the Dominican Republic.

Soriano, 38, played 16 major league seasons and hit 412 home runs, which ranks 50th all time and was fourth among players who appeared in a game in 2014.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to a man with a head for figures as their new general manager. Oakland A’s assistant general manager Farhan Zaidi will be officially hired as Dodgers GM later this week, multiple media outlets reported.