Major League Baseball roundup
#Sports News
November 7, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Diego Padres shortstop Everth Cabrera (2) reacts after being being tagged out by the New York Yankees while trying to steal third in the second inning during their interleague Major League Baseball game in San Diego, California August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(The Sports Xchange) - San Diego Padres shortstop Everth Cabrera faces a criminal complaint for resisting arrest after a traffic stop in September.

San Diego’s District Attorney’s office entered the complaint, which states that Cabrera resisted an officer’s order by force, on Thursday morning. Cabrera was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana.

- -

The Miami Marlins are attempting to lock up their top offensive player, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, for the long term.

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said the team was in talks with Stanton’s agent regarding a multiyear contract.

- -

The Tampa Bay Rays announced eight early candidates to fill the managerial vacancy left by the departure of Joe Maddon to the Chicago Cubs.

The eight early candidates include Kansas City Royals player Raul Ibanez, former Cleveland Indians and Washington National manager and current TV analyst Manny Acta, Indians bullpen coach Kevin Cash, Milwaukee Brewers special assistant to the general manager Craig Counsell, Rays bench coach Dave Martinez, Durham Bulls manager Charlie Montoyo, former Seattle Mariners manager and current Kansas City Royals bench coach Don Wakamatsu, and San Francisco Giants bench coach Ron Wotus.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
