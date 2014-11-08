Major League Baseball roundup

San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) is late on tagging out Miami Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee (9) at second base during the first inning at Marlins Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Miami Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee and Seattle Mariners pitcher Chris Young were named the National League and American League Comeback Players of the Year on Friday.

The award is based on a vote of 30 beat reporters, one from each major-league team.

McGehee, fifth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting while with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2009, played for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan in 2013. He returned to major leagues in 2014 with the Marlins and hit .287 with four homers, 29 doubles with 76 RBIs.

Young was named to the All-Star team in 2007 while with the San Diego Padres. But he did not pitch in the major leagues at all in 2013 after being plagued by a series of injuries.

He was 12-9 record and a 3.65 earned-run average for Seattle this season.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who rejected a $15.3 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, is seeking at least a six-year deal.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Chris Young (53) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sandoval’s agent, Gustavo Vasquez, told the San Francisco Chronicle he has spoken to a “few teams” since free agency began Tuesday, including the Giants.

According to ESPN.com, general manager Brian Sabean has told free agent starting pitchers Jake Peavy and Ryan Vogelsong that the World Series champions need time to try to re-sign Sandoval before turning their attention to any other position.

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Peter Bourjos had surgery to repair a hip impingement, MLB.com reported. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

Bourjos is an outstanding defensive center fielder who began the 2014 season sharing time with Jon Jay. By season’s end, however, Jay was getting nearly all the playing time in center field, with Bourjos spending most of his time on the bench.

The full squad for the MLB All-Star Team was announced for the upcoming five-game All-Star Series in Japan.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell’s 29-man roster includes Salvador Perez of Kansas City, Evan Longoria of Tampa Bay, Robinson Cano of Seattle and Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

All-Star Series games will be hosted in Osaka (Kyocera Dome), Tokyo (Tokyo Dome) and Sapporo (Sapporo Dome). Two exhibition games will complement the five-game series, with one game in Osaka (Koshien Stadium) and the other in Okinawa (Okinawa Cellular Stadium).