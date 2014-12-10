Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was focused on pitching and landed two of the top arms on the market, acquiring right-hander Jeff Samardzija from the Oakland Athletics and signing Yankees free agent closer David Robertson.

Robertson was the top closer on the market and will reportedly received $46 million over four years from the White Sox.

Samardzija, 29, has said he wants to test the open market after the 2015 season. He had 202 strikeouts in 219 2/3 innings with a 2.99 ERA with the Cubs and Athletics last season.

- -

The Chicago Cubs added the veteran catcher they have been looking for by acquiring Miguel Montero from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade for two minor-league pitchers Monday at baseball’s Winter Meetings.

The Diamondbacks received right-handers Zack Godley and Jeferson Mejia.

- -

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached agreement with pitcher Francisco Liriano on a three-year, $39 million contract, according to reports Tuesday.

The Pirates retained the free-agent left-hander who turned down their one-year, $15.1 million qualifying offer in November.

- -

Late St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras’ No. 18 jersey will be worn by friend and teammate Carlos Martinez in 2015.

Martinez could wear the number for the rest of his career. He had worn 44 with the Cardinals but requested permission to switch to honor Taveras, who died in a car accident in October.

- -

As coveted left-hander Jon Lester sorts through multiple offers, the San Francisco Giants are not encouraged that they’ll be the team he chooses.

Giants assistant general manager Bobby Evans said Tuesday that he thinks Lester’s focus is elsewhere. Among the other teams bidding to land the free agent are the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lester has received offers reported to be worth up to $150 million for six years. Wading through the offers has pushed back a decision until possibly Wednesday, ESPN reported.