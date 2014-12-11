FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major League Baseball roundup
#Sports News
December 11, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - The Philadelphia Phillies have traded shortstop Jimmy Rollins to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to several reports.

Rollins, who has veto rights, was expected to approve the trade, according to CBS Sports.

Rollins, 36, was an All-Star three times in his 15 seasons with the Phillies. He hit .243/.323/.394 last season and will be paid $11 million in 2015.

- - -

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired left-hander Antonio Bastardo from the Phillies in exchange for minor-league left-hander Joely Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Bastardo had a 3.94 ERA and struck out 81 in 64 innings for the Phillies last season. Rodriguez, 23, was 6-11 with a 4.84 ERA at Double-A last season.

- -

Coveted free agent left-hander Jon Lester and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a six-year, $155 million deal late Tuesday.

The contract reportedly includes a vesting seventh-year option for an additional $15 million.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
