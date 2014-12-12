Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Pittsburgh Pirates finalized an agreement with pitcher Francisco Liriano on a three-year, $39 million contract Friday.

The Pirates retained the free-agent left-hander who turned down their one-year, $15.1 million qualifying offer in November.

In 55 starts over the past two seasons, Liriano, 31, is 23-18 with a 3.20 ERA and 338 strikeouts in 323 innings.

The offer is the richest in team history.

Liriano is ticketed to be the Pirates’ number one starter ahead of Gerrit Cole and A.J. Burnett.

- - -

The Texas Rangers acquired left-handed pitcher Ross Detwiler from the Washington Nationals for two minor-leaguers.

The Rangers sent infielder Chris Bostick and right-hander Abel De Los Santos to Washington in exchange for Detwiler, who is expected to join the Rangers’ rotation.

Detwiler, 28, pitched in 47 games as a reliever in 2014, compiling a 4.00 ERA in 63 innings.

Bostick, 21, hit .251 with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs in 130 games with Class A Myrtle Beach in 2014.

De Los Santos, 22, went 5-3 with a 1.92 ERA and eight saves in 41 appearances with Class A Hickory and Myrtle Beach.

- - -

The Boston Red Sox signed right-hander Justin Masterson to a one-year, $9.5 million deal.

Masterson, 29, had his best season in 2013 when he went 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA. The Indians traded Masterson to the Cardinals in July, but a rib-cage injury forced his numbers to plummet in St. Louis.