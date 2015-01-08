Major League Baseball roundup

Aug 20, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Stephen Drew (33) watches a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports - RTR435VV

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal with free agent infielder Stephen Drew, CBSSports.com reported Tuesday.

The contract is expected to be a one-year deal with a base salary of about $5 million, with performance-based incentives that could pay him an addition $1 million or more.

Drew played 39 games for the Boston Red Sox last season before being acquired by the Yankees and playing 46 games for New York. He hit a combined .161 with seven homers in 2014.

- - -

The Atlanta Braves signed left-handed reliever Josh Outman to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old pitched for the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees last year, posting a combined 4-0 record with a 2.86 ERA in 28 1/3 innings and 40 appearances, including 31 with the Indians.

- - -

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday signed veteran infielder Nick Punto to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 37-year-old Punto appeared in 73 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2014, hitting .207 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. He was released by the A’s in December.

- - -

San Francisco Giants right-hander Tim Hudson had surgery on Tuesday to remove bone spurs from his right ankle.

The Giants expect the 39-year-old’s recovery time to be approximately eight weeks, which will extend past the start of spring training. The upcoming season will be Hudson’s last in the majors. He announced in November his plans to retire at the end of 2015.