Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Mike Moustakas and the Kansas City Royals avoided arbitration when the third baseman agreed Tuesday to a $2.64 million contract for the upcoming season.

Moustakas was eligible for arbitration for the first time and had sought $3.1 million, according to The Kansas City Star. The Royals had countered with $1.85 million.

The Royals also avoided arbitration with Lorenzo Cain, reaching agreement with the outfielder on a one-year, $2.725 million contract.

- -

Former Cy Young winner Barry Zito is throwing for a select group of teams Tuesday as he hopes to make a comeback.

The 36-year-old Zito sat out all of 2014. He last pitched in 2013 while with the San Francisco Giants. He compiled a 5.74 ERA in 30 outings. For his career, Zito sports a 4.02 ERA and a record of 165-143.

- -

The Colorado Rockies signed former Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians closer John Axford to a minor-league contract. The right-hander will get an invitation to spring training with a chance to win a job as a setup man for closer LaTroy Hawkins.

In six seasons, Axford is 24-23 with a 3.40 ERA and 116 saves.

- - -

Cuban phenom Yoan Moncada has drawn the interest of nearly a dozen major league teams, most recently the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers invited the 19-year-old switch-hitter to their complex at Lakeland, Fla., last week. Moncada also visited the Tampa Bay Rays. According to ESPN, scouting reports peg Moncada as a “Robinson Cano-type” hitter who would be the No. 1 pick in the amateur draft if he was available.

The New York Yankees are considered the favorites to sign Moncada, with the bidding to be in the millions.

- -

Topps is honoring retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter with the No. 1 card in its 2015 collection.

The card and entire series will be available Wednesday. The image on Jeter’s card features his legendary jump after rounding first base with a walk-off hit in his last game at Yankee Stadium.

Jeter also will be featured on a set of retro-style cards that honor Sy Berger, acknowledged as the architect of the modern baseball card. Berger died in December at age 91.