Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Mike Moustakas and the Kansas City Royals avoided arbitration when the third baseman agreed Tuesday to a $2.64 million contract for the upcoming season.
Moustakas was eligible for arbitration for the first time and had sought $3.1 million, according to The Kansas City Star. The Royals had countered with $1.85 million.
The Royals also avoided arbitration with Lorenzo Cain, reaching agreement with the outfielder on a one-year, $2.725 million contract.
Former Cy Young winner Barry Zito is throwing for a select group of teams Tuesday as he hopes to make a comeback.
The 36-year-old Zito sat out all of 2014. He last pitched in 2013 while with the San Francisco Giants. He compiled a 5.74 ERA in 30 outings. For his career, Zito sports a 4.02 ERA and a record of 165-143.
The Colorado Rockies signed former Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Indians closer John Axford to a minor-league contract. The right-hander will get an invitation to spring training with a chance to win a job as a setup man for closer LaTroy Hawkins.
In six seasons, Axford is 24-23 with a 3.40 ERA and 116 saves.
Cuban phenom Yoan Moncada has drawn the interest of nearly a dozen major league teams, most recently the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers invited the 19-year-old switch-hitter to their complex at Lakeland, Fla., last week. Moncada also visited the Tampa Bay Rays. According to ESPN, scouting reports peg Moncada as a “Robinson Cano-type” hitter who would be the No. 1 pick in the amateur draft if he was available.
The New York Yankees are considered the favorites to sign Moncada, with the bidding to be in the millions.
Topps is honoring retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter with the No. 1 card in its 2015 collection.
The card and entire series will be available Wednesday. The image on Jeter’s card features his legendary jump after rounding first base with a walk-off hit in his last game at Yankee Stadium.
Jeter also will be featured on a set of retro-style cards that honor Sy Berger, acknowledged as the architect of the modern baseball card. Berger died in December at age 91.
