FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Major League Baseball roundup
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 5, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Hamilton underwent a procedure to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder, which was injured late in the 2014 season, forcing him to miss most of September. It flared up during a workout last week.

- -

The St. Louis Cardinals signed right-hander Carlos Villanueva to a minor-league deal, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Villanueva, 31, spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, tallying a 4.27 ERA as a utility pitcher.

- -

The Texas Rangers signed outfielder Ryan Ludwick to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The deal would be worth $1.75 million if the former All-Star makes the opening-day roster, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

- -

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar was investigated by police for a possible sexual assault but was not charged, according to a report.

The incident reportedly happened in Cleveland on Jan. 23 when Salazar and other players were in town for TribeFest, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.