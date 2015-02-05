Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Hamilton underwent a procedure to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder, which was injured late in the 2014 season, forcing him to miss most of September. It flared up during a workout last week.

- -

The St. Louis Cardinals signed right-hander Carlos Villanueva to a minor-league deal, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Villanueva, 31, spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, tallying a 4.27 ERA as a utility pitcher.

- -

The Texas Rangers signed outfielder Ryan Ludwick to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The deal would be worth $1.75 million if the former All-Star makes the opening-day roster, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

- -

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar was investigated by police for a possible sexual assault but was not charged, according to a report.

The incident reportedly happened in Cleveland on Jan. 23 when Salazar and other players were in town for TribeFest, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.