Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy could miss up to six weeks with a strained hamstring.
Lucroy, 28, was fourth in National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2014, but he ended the season with hamstring issues. The Brewers open the season April 6.
The Oakland Athletics avoided arbitration with reliever Tyler Clippard, reaching agreement on a one-year, $8.3 million contract.
The right-hander had requested $8.85 million and the A’s offered $7.775 million during the exchange of arbitration figures in January.
Washington Nationals left-hander Jerry Blevins won his arbitration case and will receive $2.4 million this year, according to reports.
The team had filed for $2.2 million.
The Cleveland Indians signed infielder Michael Martinez to a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training.
Martinez, 32, appeared in 26 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014, hitting .128 with two RBIs. He is a career .181 hitter in 188 games at the major league level.
Major League Baseball is expected to announce that the Miami Marlins will host the 2017 All-Star Game, the Miami Herald reported.
It would be the first All-Star Game held in Florida.
