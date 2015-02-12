Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Milwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy could miss up to six weeks with a strained hamstring.

Lucroy, 28, was fourth in National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2014, but he ended the season with hamstring issues. The Brewers open the season April 6.

- -

The Oakland Athletics avoided arbitration with reliever Tyler Clippard, reaching agreement on a one-year, $8.3 million contract.

The right-hander had requested $8.85 million and the A’s offered $7.775 million during the exchange of arbitration figures in January.

- -

Washington Nationals left-hander Jerry Blevins won his arbitration case and will receive $2.4 million this year, according to reports.

The team had filed for $2.2 million.

- -

The Cleveland Indians signed infielder Michael Martinez to a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Martinez, 32, appeared in 26 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014, hitting .128 with two RBIs. He is a career .181 hitter in 188 games at the major league level.

- -

Major League Baseball is expected to announce that the Miami Marlins will host the 2017 All-Star Game, the Miami Herald reported.

It would be the first All-Star Game held in Florida.