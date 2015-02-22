Major League Baseball roundup

Feb 21, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) gets ready to throw a bullpen session during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia, who was limited to eight starts last year after injuring his knee in May, told reporters Saturday that he is still taking platelet-rich plasma injections to treat the knee.

Sabathia said he required three injections in recent weeks to get him ready for camp.

“It’s just maintenance with the shots and just trying to make sure I keep the swelling down and stay on top of it,” Sabathia said from spring training in Tampa, Fla. “It’s a bum knee, but it feels good right now so I‘m ready to go.”

Sabathia, 34, was the ace through his first four years with the Yankees, who gave him $161 million in their spending spree following the 2008 season.

The Yankees owe Sabathia $46 million for the next two years and he is 17-17 with a 4.86 ERA over the last two seasons.

- - -

The Boston Red Sox extended the contract of manager John Farrell through the 2017 season with a club option for 2018.

Farrell, 52, is 168-156 in two seasons with the team since leaving the Toronto Blue Jays to replace Bobby Valentine.

Farrell led Boston to a World Series title in his first season in 2013, a year after the team finished last in the American League East. Boston fell back to last place with a 71-91 record in 2014.

- - -

The Washington Nationals exercised the 2016 club option on manager Matt Willliams’ contract.

In his first season as manager in 2014, Williams led the Nationals to 96 wins, finishing with the second best record in the National League and winning the NL East by 17 games.

- - -

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent right-hander Brandon Beachy to a one-year contract with a club option for 2016.

Beachy, 28, is expected to begin the season on the disabled list, as he continues to recover from his second Tommy John surgery, which kept him out for all of 2014.

- - -

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Alejandro De Aza lost in salary arbitration and will make $5 million in 2015.

De Aza, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time, filed for $5.65 million after making $4.25 million last year.