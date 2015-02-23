FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Major League Baseball roundup
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 23, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy during spring training workouts at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy returned to the team just three days after being admitted to a Scottsdale, Arizona, hospital to have two stents inserted into his heart.

Bochy came back Sunday to the World Series champions to supervise workouts for pitchers and catchers. The hospital where the procedure was performed is across the street from the Giants’ spring training stadium.

“I couldn’t feel any better,” Bochy, 59, said. “I am grateful for the doctors and want to thank all the well-wishers who sent me messages.”

- - -

Atlanta Braves outfielder B.J. Upton will now be known as Melvin Upton Jr., the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Melvin Emanuel Upton Jr. is the birth name of the 30-year-old Upton.

The change was noted when Braves executive John Hart made a passing reference to Melvin Upton, then confirmed that B.J. Upton would go by Melvin Upton Jr. this season.

- - -

Weeks before signing with the San Diego Padres, James Shields turned down a more lucrative offer from the San Francisco Giants.

Shields rejected a four-year, $80 million contract that the Giants offered in December, according to CBSSports.com. Instead, the right-handed starting pitcher agreed to a $75 million deal with the Padres.

Shields’ agent, Page Odle, said Shields had multiple offers for higher average salaries than he will receive in San Diego.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.