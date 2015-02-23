Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy returned to the team just three days after being admitted to a Scottsdale, Arizona, hospital to have two stents inserted into his heart.

Bochy came back Sunday to the World Series champions to supervise workouts for pitchers and catchers. The hospital where the procedure was performed is across the street from the Giants’ spring training stadium.

“I couldn’t feel any better,” Bochy, 59, said. “I am grateful for the doctors and want to thank all the well-wishers who sent me messages.”

- - -

Atlanta Braves outfielder B.J. Upton will now be known as Melvin Upton Jr., the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Melvin Emanuel Upton Jr. is the birth name of the 30-year-old Upton.

The change was noted when Braves executive John Hart made a passing reference to Melvin Upton, then confirmed that B.J. Upton would go by Melvin Upton Jr. this season.

- - -

Weeks before signing with the San Diego Padres, James Shields turned down a more lucrative offer from the San Francisco Giants.

Shields rejected a four-year, $80 million contract that the Giants offered in December, according to CBSSports.com. Instead, the right-handed starting pitcher agreed to a $75 million deal with the Padres.

Shields’ agent, Page Odle, said Shields had multiple offers for higher average salaries than he will receive in San Diego.