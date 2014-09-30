Major League Baseball roundup

Sep 25, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (37) pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Right-hander Max Scherzer will be the Game 1 starter for the Detroit Tigers in their American League Division Series against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Tuesday.

Right-hander Justin Verlander will follow Scherzer in Game 2, left-hander David Price will get the ball for Game 3 and right-hander Rick Porcello will pitch Game 4 for the Tigers.

- -

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton declared himself ready to go for the American League Division Series despite playing just one regular-season game in September.

The 33-year-old has been out with a myriad of injuries to his shoulder and ribs, but participated in baseball activities Tuesday for the second day in a row in preparation of Thursday’s ALDS game between the winner of Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game between the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals.

- -

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Dee Gordon is a go for Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals after sitting out the final game of the regular season with a hip injury.

Gordon was cleared to play in the series opener in Los Angeles after making it through a workout with the team on Tuesday.

- -

New York Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran had surgery Tuesday on his right elbow to remove a bone spur and loose pieces, the team announced.

The Yankees said Beltran will be able to begin throwing and hitting in about six weeks. He is expected to be ready for spring training in February.

- -

Two days after starting the Boston Red Sox’s regular-season finale, right-hander Clay Buchholz underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

General manager Ben Cherrington said Buchholz dealt with the knee problem the entire season but finished with an 8-11 record and a 5.34 ERA with two complete-game shutouts.