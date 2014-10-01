Major League Baseball roundup

Sep 20, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that experimental speed-up rules will be tested during games at the 2014 Arizona Fall League.

Commissioner Bud Selig established a committee on Sept. 22 to improve the pace of play. A series of initiatives will be tried when the Arizona Fall League opens Oct. 7 and runs until Nov. 15.

Right-hander Michael Wacha was left out of the St. Louis Cardinals’ starting rotation and teammates A.J. Pierzynski and Jason Motte were not on the roster for the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Mike Matheny announced Wednesday his starters for the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Staff ace Adam Wainwright will get the ball in Game 1, followed by Lance Lynn in Game 2, John Lackey in Game 3 and Shelby Miller in a possible Game 4.

Veteran slugger Adam Dunn, who finally made it to the playoffs with the Oakland Athletics but never got off the bench in Tuesday night’s wild-card game, is expected to retire after a 14-year career.

The A’s didn’t get Dunn an at-bat during their dramatic 12-inning, 9-8 loss to the Kansas City Royals in the American League wild-card game. It took the 34-year-old Dunn 14 seasons and 2,001 games just to get to the postseason.