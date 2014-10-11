Major League Baseball roundup

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez tosses his bat after flying out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that manager Joe Girardi recently spoke to Alex Rodriguez about playing first base next season.

Rodriguez, who is coming off a 162-game suspension for his role in the Biogenesis scandal, will primarily play third base and designated hitter but may be needed at first to back up Mark Teixeira.

Cashman also said the team will make other plans for third base in case Rodriguez, 39, struggles with his health. He has had two hip operations.

“I don’t think it’s safe to assume that he can play third base,” Cashman said, according to ESPNNewYork.com. “With his age and missing a full year, you have to have some perspective. This is a very difficult game. Alex is up for that challenge, but I think it’s safer to assume that might not be something that he can handle the whole year.”

Rodriguez still has three years and $61 million remaining on his contract.

San Francisco Giants left fielder Michael Morse was placed on the team’s 25-man roster for the National League Championship Series.

Morse has been out since Sept. 19 with an oblique injury. He only played one game after Aug. 31.

Morse will take the spot from outfielder Gary Brown, a former first-round draft pick. Morse batted .279 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in 438 at-bats in the regular season.

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost named right-hander Jeremy Guthrie as the starter for Game Three of the American League Championship Series on Monday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Yost also said that left-hander Jason Vargas will “probably” start Game Four.

Guthrie has not pitched in the playoffs. In his last start in September, he threw seven shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox. He went 13-11 with a 4.13 ERA in the regular season.

Washington Nationals assistant general manager Bryan Minniti announced Friday that he is stepping down and leaving the team.

The Nationals were eliminated from the postseason on Tuesday by the Giants. Washington had the best record in the National League this season at 96-66.

The team is not expected to shake up its front office despite the early playoff exit so Minniti’s resignation is surprising.

The Chicago Cubs officially broke ground on their Wrigley Field renovation project on Saturday with a ceremony that included commissioner Bud Selig in attendance.

Selig remembered his first visit to Wrigley in May 1944 when he was just 9 years old. He said Wrigley had a special place in his heart “right then and there.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel also attended the ceremony.

The first phase of the privately funded $575 million project adds new bleachers and seven outfield signs.

Wrigley Field is 100 years old.