Major League Baseball roundup

Oct 2, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas (51) pitches during the second inning in game one of the 2014 American League divisional series against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro

(The Sports Xchange) - Left-hander Jason Vargas will start for the Kansas City Royals in Game Four of the American League championship series on Tuesday.

It could be the series clincher as the Royals lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. Game Three is Monday in Kansas City.

In one American League Division Series start, Vargas held the Los Angeles Angels to two runs over six innings in a 3-2 victory for the Royals.

Baltimore has not named a starter for Game Four.

Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen will start Game Three for the Orioles against Royals right-hander Jeremy Guthrie.

The San Francisco Giants are interested in re-signing right-handed starter Jake Peavy, the Boston Globe reported.

According to the report, Peavy, 33, could possibly command a three-year free-agent deal. After struggling with the Boston Red Sox, Peavy pitched like an ace down the stretch for the Giants since reuniting with manager Bruce Bochy.

Peavy also pitched for Bochy when the two were with the San Diego Padres.

Peavy, the Giants starting pitcher in Game Two on Sunday, Peavy went 6-4 with a 2.17 ERA after being traded to the Giants.

Bochy said right-hander Tim Hudson will start Game Three of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Right-hander John Lackey will get the call for St. Louis.