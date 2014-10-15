FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major League Baseball roundup
#Sports News
October 15, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 13, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Alex Rios (51) hits a two run double in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - John Hart has turned down an offer to be the Atlanta Braves’ general manager, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 66-year-old Hart, who has been acting as interim general manager, reportedly wants to remain with the team as its top adviser rather than committing to a job with such significant time demands.

- -

The Texas Rangers informed outfielder Alex Rios that they will decline his $14 million option for next season and instead pay him a $2 million buyout, CBSSports.com reported Wednesday.

Rios, who turns 34 this offseason and hit .280 with four home runs and 51 RBIs in 131 games during his first full season with the Rangers, will become a free agent.

- -

The New York Yankees will interview Chili Davis for its hitting coach vacancy, according to a report.

Davis has held the same position with the Oakland Athletics since 2012. He played for the Yankees during his final two seasons in 1998 and 1999.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
